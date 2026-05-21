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frag___ments
11h

Cotdam what a cool piece. Makes me think of records only comprised of singles , but this is not that. An openness that allows the audience to fill in the gaps. Fragments , abstraction , pieces of an incomplete puzzle. More writings by Sophie, please !

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