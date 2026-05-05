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Bobby
May 5

Looking forward to reading this but I wish "Jesus" had been included as an essential album (admittedly I wasn't too hopeful.) Its one of those obscure entries in his catalog that I actually think is one of his very best. The whole thing kind've exists in its own world and I love albums that can execute that type of vision. Either way, Blu is the man and its inspiring to see how deep and intricate his post-BTH discography has been.

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