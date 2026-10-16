Art by DJ Short

For some, a creative path appears early on in life. This was the case for Seattle’s Bobby Granfelt, aka Bobbyy, who started playing drums in his early teens and soon enough found that playing in bands, alongside others, was “his whole thing.” The garage band spirit of the Northwest Granfelt grew up around—a vibe he describes as “two guitars, a bass player, a drummer, and everybody has distortion pedals”—was counterbalanced by the reality that the whole thing wasn’t just Nirvana and Sub Pop anymore, even if some might still live off those fumes. His first CD purchase was Usher’s 8701, he grew up in the suburbs listening to hip-hop on the radio, and eventually fell into jazz, first through musical curiosity and then through practicality when a band director at college invited him to replace their recently graduated drummer. That timing was fateful as by the time he left college, in the mid 2010s, the likes of Daedelus and Flying Lotus were showing him there was a world of…