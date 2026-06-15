Wiki, Ancient History

When So It Goes dropped in 2014, it seemed to augur a new kind of synthesis for New York rap: of noise- and beat scene-influenced production and classicist MCing, of obsessive lineage tracing and futurism, of the Upper West Side and everywhere else. Since Ratking’s dissolution, though, Wiki has worked meticulously, in increments, deepening his technique and inching toward personal insights in various directions. Ancient History, his new LP, is gorgeous, blooming, centered on his beloved city’s park benches and creeping flora. Recommended if you like: Walking in the sun but scowling a little bit, Nas in between financial crises.

Further listening

Fly Anakin, (The) Forever Dream: Night Shift: The Richmond rapper flips deluxe-edition streaming gamesmanship into actual artistic delineation. RIYL: Quelle Chris, Blu.

B0YG1RL & Novagang, EXIT 2B: Experimental sound collage from South Florida rendered in Kreyol. RIYL: A GameBoy Color possessed by a demon.

Zelooperz & Black Noi$e, Pin Breakers: A collection of 11 songs, once thought lost, from 2019, circa the sessions for Dyn-o-mite. Inimitable bounce. RIYL: Danny Brown, Earl Sweatshirt when he’s rapping about Liz Claiborne.