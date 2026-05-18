POW MAG

POW MAG

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Declan Fay's avatar
Declan Fay
3d

Brilliant writing mate. really enjoyed this. I suspect Drake will not be able to buidl his escape velocity from this feud forever. It will be like one of those dreams/nifghtmares when you keep thinking you've escaped, but they keep chasing, where you're not sure if you're running to something or from something.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 POW MAG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture