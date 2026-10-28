Art by DJ Short

While subjecting myself, willingly and with sick pleasure, to the three hours of awkward tensions, blood-curdling manipulations, and unanswered questions that make up You Can See Everything, I kept thinking of a celebrity who’s not mentioned even once throughout the runtime, much less given his own intimate close-up: Meek Mill.

Allow me some spoilage. Among the many startling revelations offered in the second half of YCSE is the explanation, offered directly from the source, as to just how Elizabeth Holmes has spent the past year and change tweeting prolifically from behind bars. The most intuitive understanding, prior to the film’s release, was that Holmes herself was likely dictating these batshit sentiments to a sympathetic phone-holder in the outside world, in the hopes of eventually gaining President Donald Trump’s attention and securing a pardon. (That, after all, is what fellow tech fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried, whose trial I covered in depth, has been attempting.) What Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s beguiling documentary confirms is not only that Holmes’s quasi-husband is the designated messenger in question, but that he’s often writing these tweets without first consulting her. As Billy Evans himself informs Fielder and [REDACTED CELEBRITY], he’s channeling what he thinks-slash-knows Holmes wishes to convey to the broader world, that he’s more often than not unilaterally taking his own thoughts and passing them off as his much more (in)famous wife’s.

Why does any of this make me think of Meek Mill, you ask? Well: