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Phil's avatar
Phil
Apr 22

No Osage, no SDRNM, okay fine, but no Valley of Grace? We gotta draw the line somewhere or it's just anarchy!

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John Bugbee's avatar
John Bugbee
Apr 22

Great read, love this interview format!

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