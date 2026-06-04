Art by DJ Short

“Underground rap” as a signifier has been fussed over ad nauseam, to the point where it has become what “indie rock” once was: a knowing term to show you’re in-group, even as those artists who claim it are snapped up by major labels. Hype cycles for these rappers, in turn, feel more and more insular, requiring only the most tapped-in IG refreshers to perpetuate a narrative that someone’s next up. A couple of overzealous bloggers can turn a thought experiment of a rapper into a quasi-phenomenon among amped moshpit kids who osmose their experience through a Nintendo DS.

But maybe it’s me. Maybe I’m finally a fossil, bitching about kids who don’t know their history. I see 2Hollis as an angelic twink repackaging Black Kray and SALEM and get mildly perturbed, I bristle at the empty calories of Nettspend relitigating the Matt Ox fervor with less steez and I look like I’m Aries Spears saying “nuke the whole generation.” And as much as I love her, the cultivation of Jane Remover’s blaccent over the past few years has me scratching my head in a way Paul Mooney would find familiar.

But what I also see is racial reconfiguration. Historically, non-Black rappers have either been treated as curiosity (Eminem, Vanilla Ice), or as existing in their own lane (Beastie Boys, El-P), relegated to a place in the culture that respects them but doesn’t prize them over who’s driven the art forward in the first place. In 2026, however, they’re intertwined in the rap hype machine that places them front and center, prompting majors like Capitol to sign Esdeekid for a reported $30 million, an eye-popping sum for a genre that’s been pronounced dead on the Billboard charts.