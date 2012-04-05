The horns are pretty warm to approximate the feeling of "Frozen Sunlight." I'll presume the chill comes from the punchlines. Mike Eagle drops one of his more quote-worthy verses in recent memory, riffing on the Large Professor telling rappers not to say the year and the apathetic stares of Eliza Dusku and Zooey D (even though he doesn't know what they look like -- in his head, they just look like girls named Chloe.) He rhymes "40 G's in debt from a Bachelor's diploma" with "I still can't believe they made a drug called Soma."This is why he is one of my favorite working rappers. Also, because Steve Buscemi is his favorite actor.

MarQ Spekt references Killarmy in his verse and says "Spazzola," which appeals to my inner love of Wu Tang second-stringers from the mid-90s. Billy Woods is formerly of the Super Chron Flight Brothers. He's one of those dudes I check for sporadically and always make a point to tell myself to listen to a full album. Then I get high. His new album drops on April 10 and I will make sure to remedy this (Super Chron flights permitting). This song is a good selling point. The Marcberg bruiser below doesn't hurt either.

Download: MP3: Billy Woods ft. Open Mike Eagle & MarQ Spekt - "Frozen Sunlight" MP3: Billy Woods ft. Roc Marciano & Masai Bey - "Body of Work"