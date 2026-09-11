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John O’Neil's avatar
John O’Neil
35m

Greg Tate is a legend, a monumental thinker and writer. Thank you for this.

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Adam Steiner's avatar
Adam Steiner
2h

Great interview - just reading Hanif's book There's Always This Year on/around/adjacent to basketball...

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