Art by DJ Short, but really courtesy of Kanye West

Earlier this week, the National Academy of Recorded Arts & Sciences released their annual GRAMMY nominations. Among the odes to sepia revivalist pop stars and neutered dance music was an all-time dreadful assortment of albums that aligns with the Recording Academy’s fundamental misunderstanding of and general disinterest in hip-hop music and culture. It’s a batch of records that does not recognize any contemporary sound, new stars, innovative ideas, or simply music up to snuff with the already checkered list of winners from the last few decades. Your six nominees are:

Cardi B’s Am I The Drama?, the Rap Caviar-approved, 33-song comeback album for an artist whose most culturally pervasive musical moments all happened pre-pandemic, a period from which she has yet to stylistically evolve.

Don Toliver’s Octane, a woozy commercial juggernaut made up of melodically addictive gibberish aping old Travi$ Scott, who was just aping Kid Cudi, who tho…