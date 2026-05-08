POW MAG

POW MAG

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
frag___ments's avatar
frag___ments
May 9

POW relentless with the great writing. I'm placing this record right there with Tigray Funk for favorites of 26 thus far.

Reply
Share
1 reply by POW MAG
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 POW MAG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture