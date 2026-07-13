Art by DJ Short

Before the subway had even left the station near my apartment—a short walk from where Jay-Z grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant—the car had already turned into a moving pregame. Men in crisp Knicks jerseys and fitted Yankee caps leaned into aisle debates; a couple in matching 30th anniversary shirts purchased the evening prior compared night-one setlist notes, and someone in what appeared to be a vintage Reasonable Doubt tee held court near the doors. The occasion was clear enough: a three-night residency marking 30 years of Reasonable Doubt, 25 of The Blueprint, and maybe—if you believed the chatter—something new before year’s end. Add in a Knicks championship run and a strange new mayoralty, and the city has spent much of 2026 feeling unusually self-mythologizing. Still, as the train lurched downtown, the same question kept resurfacing, in fragments, in arguments, in passing: how could Jay possibly top night one?

The first rumors I heard came from a group of men who said “pause” when one asked if they’d be “riding the D” train all the way to Yankee Stadium. Another of them swore up and down that Eminem would be making an appearance, a possibility I somewhat embarrassingly hadn’t considered, even though his raps on “Renegade” are some of the most debated in hip-hop history. I asked the group who they thought had the better verses on “Renegade,” and in unison they responded, “Eminem.” I told them that I used to agree until I became a little older, and found Jay-Z’s verses to have aged better, an opinion that none of them seemed too impassioned to argue against.

As the D train passed Harlem, the subway cars were officially filled with obvious concert-goers; women dressed to the nines in outfits ruined by the mandatory see-through bag policy. A good number of people had on concert merch from night one, and it occurred to me that some of these people on the subway planned to attend all three nights. I talked to a pair of women who said they opened credit cards and maxed them out to attend all three shows. I met another group of women who were visiting New York from Australia, and while they admitted they didn’t travel the roughly 10,000 miles for the sole purpose of seeing Jay-Z, they decided to buy tickets spur-of-the-moment after seeing videos from night one. I myself had bought tickets that very morning, also after seeing videos from night one, which included Beyoncé coming out to cover Mary J. Blige’s hook in “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” but what truly caused me to open Ticketmaster was Nas stepping out in a New York Mets warm-up as “The World Is Yours” kicked in, before Young Guru slickly wove his verse into the “Dead Presidents” instrumental and then into “New York State of Mind.”

By the time I made it to the stadium, I’d heard so many rumors of Eminem’s appearance that I started to believe it as fact. The area outside Yankee Stadium seemed to have devolved into a controlled chaos by the time I exited the subway; a sea of knockoff artists, bootleggers and lot vendors with home-brewed alcoholic potions all coexisting among a truly awe-inspiring number of NYPD, who seemed to be deaf, blind, and mute anytime a concertgoer had a question about how to get in the venue or which way to go. Their silence and adversarial stance said, “That clearly isn’t our job, and I’d prefer it if you knew that before speaking to me.”

I was quickly corralled into a long line that snaked around the stadium, and 30 minutes later, I made it inside, where I mentally prepared to stand in line for another hour to grab a bottle of water and a T-shirt. It seemed nearly impossible to get something to eat, drink, or wear without waiting an absurd amount of time. Otherwise, the process of getting into the stadium was relatively easy, and I was surprised at how many people seemed to be there for a second night in a row. When the show began, at exactly 9:11 p.m., it was with Jay coming out to classic “911 (Freestyle),” followed by “The Ruler’s Back”—and then bringing out Slick Rick for “La Di Da Di.” Later in the show, he gave a small speech honoring the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, telling the crowd that this show will be heard by the victims “in the heavens.”

Something I noticed about night two was how Jay-Z’s performance was consistently buoyed by a full house that seemed to know every word to every song. You can call it home field advantage, but Jay’s mastery of the crowd ensured that they felt what he was conveying the entire time, whether it was jubilant, or celebratory with “Izzo (H.O.V.A.),” or more sentimental with tracks like “Song Cry,” during which the crowd became so mournfully locked in that I wondered how many actual tears were being shed in Yankee Stadium that night.

For me, the most moving moment of the entire show happened when Jay-Z went from “U Don’t Know” into “Never Change.” The first stretch of the night was devoted almost entirely to The Blueprint, with Jay running through the album before opening things up later for songs from the rest of his catalog. The blaring horns and pounding drums on “U Don’t Know,” interspersed with visuals that included a tattered American flag, felt like a financial war march in Yankee Stadium. When you’re Jay-Z, you do not need a backing track, as the entire arena knows every word, practically screaming, “I sell ice in the winter, I sell fire in hell, I am a hustler baby, I’ll sell water to a well.”

With barely a second to catch our breath, the lights are turned down and a video of a little boy navigating a fire escape plays as “Common Man” by David Ruffin begins, accompanied by Jay-Z himself telling the crowd ”I’ll never change, never change.” Right then, everyone in the auditorium knows it’s true, and it’s enough to make the people around me who were just losing their minds to “U Don’t Know,” start to slow down, everyone getting looks on their faces like they just opened a gift of sentimental value. It’s Jay-Z’s ability to oscillate between so many different feelings and emotions that make everything he does feel so imbued with meaning, so immediate, and special. “We run streets like drunks run streetlights, we collidin’ with life as we speak.”

And sure enough, Eminem did appear, slowly making his way to the stage, rapping his first piece on “Renegade.” It would be the second time that night that I felt the foundation of Yankee Stadium physically moving, shaking with energy. The way the two superstars traded bars had me second-guessing my earlier take. Hearing Eminem rap his verse in person with Jay-Z completely erased any thoughts that his sections hadn’t aged well. The truth is the song needs both of them to be the behemoth it is. Eminem stuck around to perform “Lose Yourself” to an absolute ape-shit crowd that I’d yet to see go so hard. Perhaps it was the mixture of Eminem rarely performing and the simple familiarity with the track. We were treated with a much-needed intermission after Eminem left the stage, before Jay-Z tumbles head-first into “Blueprint (Momma Loves Me),” effectively ending The Blueprint send-up for the evening.

He lets the crowd know he’s far from over, and will be switching gears to playing hits from his vast discography by playing a Frank Sinatra cover of the theme from New York, New York, which leads beautifully into—you guessed it—“Empire State of Mind,” which when heard live could penetrate even the most cynical New Yorker, who for a decade now has not been able make it through Times Square without hearing at least once.

By the end of the night, Jay-Z had brought out Slick Rick, Eminem, and Pharrell Williams, who helped wind the show down by performing “Excuse Me Miss,” “Frontin,” and “Allure.” To Jay’s credit, he helped foster an intimacy to the entire evening that’s rarely felt at stadium shows. When it comes to rap shows specifically, I’ve always preferred the rough-and-tumble intimacy of a packed auditorium, hordes of young men standing around, hotboxing a 500-capacity venue while they wait for their favorite artist and his or her trusty backing track to show up and scream poetry at you for 45 minutes. However, maybe the credit is partially due to New York City, the place that made someone like Jay-Z, the place that breeds a type of resilience in people, a hustler’s spirit that never quite turns off, and the only place that could provide a crowd of 50,000 that excitedly knows every word to “Girls, Girls, Girls.”