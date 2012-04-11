All praise due to the Cut Chemist for ripping a cassette tape from a KDAY Friday Night Live, circa 1985. It starts with "Rock Box" and Toddy Tee's "Batterram" and soars from there. Plus, guest spots from Rappinstein and LL during the time when "Rock the Bells" was a new single, not a festival featuring dozens of 40-year old rappers. It's invaluable from an anthropological standpoint and just fun to listen to. LA was oh so electro.

The Chemist also has a new single that you can stream at Rolling Stone, featuring the LA underground rap vet Blackbird. Not to be confused with Blqbird, better known as Zeroh, who murdered his guest spots on the new Jonwayne tape.

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