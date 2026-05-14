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Erin Granat's avatar
Erin Granat
5d

feel this so much: "The only fear I have with this book is that I’ve said too much, that I’ve overexposed myself in a way that I can’t take back. Because I do feel like a private person, weirdly enough, even though it seems like I’m always spilling my guts on Substack. But that’s very controlled. There are so many things that are untouchable and just will never appear."

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