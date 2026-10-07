Art by DJ Short

Miley Cyrus is protecting her peace. Boundaries, she tells Zane Lowe during a recent interview, have allowed her to experience something beyond bliss. Following an onstage panic attack during a Mexico City festival performance in 2022, she has performed live only a handful of times, in intimate venues with limited promotion. Now, she values rest; she values recovery. She chose the Hollywood Bowl as the venue for her two upcoming shows because “I knew that my bed was only going to be a ten-minute drive away.” She plans to be done before 10 p.m.