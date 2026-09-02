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Grayson Nunnelee's avatar
Grayson Nunnelee
3h

I endorse this Mount Rushmore (not that my endorsements mean squat). Great write-up, as usual.

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artemis's avatar
artemis
10h

Not to mention that Paul Wall was on the VERY EMO 2007 Honda Civic Tour with Fall Out Boy, Cobra Starship, +44, and The Academy Is... who actually featured Paul Wall in one of their greatest "TAI TV" skits: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qup_UXPy1uY

This alone makes Paul Wall fuckin' cool.

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