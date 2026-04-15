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Devon
Apr 16

I legitimately cannot tell you how happy this makes me. POW turned me on to so many artists over the years. I’m hyped about this new era.

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frag___ments
Apr 18

So siked for this next chapter from the best blog ever that somehow did not die. Ill never forget being put onto El-P's I'll Sleep When You're Dead back in 2007 from your top albums of the year. Coming up on 20 years of readership, here's to another 20. Peace.

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