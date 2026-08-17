Photo courtesy of Backwoodz Studioz

Two months removed from the release of their dizzyingly accomplished Critical Thot, sha ray and DJ Haram are reissuing the collaborative LP in an extended edition, with three remixes. The updated versions of “Shole Ain’t” and “Low End Skeeza” feature BBYMUTHA and work by Archangel, respectively; right now that duo is joining Haram and sha ray on tour. But today we’re highlighting the “Boudoir” remix, which features a scintillating turn from ELUCID. “You never left,” the Armand Hammer emcee raps. “You never really do.”

“A lot of the response around Critical Thot centered around how my delivery meshed with DJ Haram’s eccentric production,” sha ray tells POW. “I would say the exact same for a rapper like ELUCID, which made for an easy decision when looking for a feature for ‘Boudoir.’ The textures and mood his performance brings to this track really deepen the atmosphere that makes this one of my favorites of the record.”

In June, sha ray and DJ Haram created a POW-exclusive mix, which can be heard here. Critical Thot [Extended Edition] is available on all streaming platforms and can be purchased via Backwoodz Studioz.