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Thad's avatar
Thad
Apr 21

So happy to see this. Digital doesn’t get the respect they deserve. Truly unique.

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Ethan Gold's avatar
Ethan Gold
Apr 23

Still the direction I wish things went. A new world they built, which this world saw maybe just as a place for tourists. Really it is where we could live all the time - harmony and fun and sex and playing and joking around, and still super conscious and righteous.

Bay Area vibrations. Of course!

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