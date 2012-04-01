The Sunday ritual inevitably includes soul and strong coffee, sometimes stronger smoke. Before the total haze envelops me, there's Alice Russell, whose cover of "I'll Keep My Light in My Window" is one of my favorite songs of this year -- ideal for indoor and overcast days or for laze Sunday sun-stunned drives. Taken from her delightful (yes, delightful) new collaboration with Quantic, Russell re-imagines a standard that's been covered by everyone from The Temptations and Diana Ross to Ben Vereen. Recommended for anyone who likes singers named Etta or Dusty. With Amy Winehouse gone to ashes, Russell might have the best voice of any British soul singer. Yes, I am familiar with Adele.

Videos below the jump.