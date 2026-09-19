Standing On The Corner, “Man May Not Last” f/ Ladybug Mecca & Styles P

Gio Escobar, bandleader of Standing On The Corner, has done everything in his power to work around the vampiric systems in place set to suck the commodifiable arts from the Black and Brown youth who created it. For the last year, the band’s newest album, Standing On The Corner II, has existed as a physical disc with an accompanying visual album, only available for purchase in a few ways: on September 11th 2025, in Times Square from someone in a Mickey Mouse costume; at a concert at the Sugar Hill Restaurant & Supper Club with SOTC and Styles P headlining; or at the Taino Needle Science Institute shows featuring the band’s forays into drone music. It’s been a game of keep away that’s led all in search of the record to what few sacred grounds of a bygone New York City left standing.

Though the streaming version of the album is now free in the world, it has been edited and adjusted to fit the financial and legal limitations of their partners, XL Recordings. Some cultural totems have been washed away, but it remains a dense exhibit, bucking against all rules of modern commercial music. Genres are acknowledged only as much as they have cultural roots to nod to, history is blurred and blended, voices are buried behind sound collage rich enough to parse for a lifetime. “Man May Not Last” is a sterling example of this, capturing the multicultural soundbombing of New York old with the anxiety and clarity of what we’re up against as common folk in New York today. Styles P plays the straight man in this whirlwind, slow flowing lines like “school fucked up/and the food fucked up/what would you do if everyone you knew was fucked up?”

Ovrkast., “KNOCK” f/ Samara Cyn & Mavi

Shrinking is the pocket of rappers that have a following outside of the indie rap Bandcamp sphere that are willing to speak candidly about the industrial complex they work within. With swagger and clear eyed observation, Ovrkast., Samara Cyn and Mavi choose different paths to push this dying style forward. Ovrkast. takes the lead, intertwining “the pressure of the past and the present with its info” by warping classic quotables to fit alongside uncomfortable truths of being a modern major label rapper. With her nasally timbre Samara Cyn spills an anecdote, reading every line of fine print in his binding legal contracts before warily playing the industry game with goalpost movers. It all leads to Mavi, batting last as all the giants of rap history do, wielding black humor as he sees his own career playing out in a modern minstrel show, selling his personhood for a percentage of his own creations.

Scarface, Ghostface Killah, and Kool G Rap, “Red Bull Spiral Freestyle”

Rappers never retire. Rather their careers creak into the sunset one of four ways.



You pass away, and even then you better pray you set a good password on your Dropbox. They trickle out guest verses every few years so good you wonder why they haven’t released something proper in a while. Scarface, despite threatening to trade in his mic for a sterling silver watch a half dozen times, is always good to ride out a bassline every few years. The fans retire them. They may keep pushing new music but there isn’t a soul outside of their estate telling them dropping music is a good idea. We’ll always have Fischscale right? The industry passes them by. G Rap has always had a machine behind him in some way; Cold Chillin’, Warner Brothers, Koch. Now that the tides have shifted and being underground requires either a boutique label or customized management team needs to be put in place to get his ageless lisp in front of his fans. Fingers crossed this is the dawn of that new day, cause the Godfather still got it.

zayALLCAPS, Heno., Kwame Adu, and MyFavoriteColor, “No Headliners”

Armed with Steve Harvey suits and the power of friendship the cross country collective are bringing their variety show to a town near you. While traversing the East Coast on their No Headliners Tour, the in-need-of-a-barbershop quartet enter the rare club of OnTheRadar guests willing to prove they don’t need a backing track to keep their performances high energy. With a bouncy flip of Gap Band’s “Outstanding” keeping a speedy pace, the crew cracks Aaron Hernandez and iCarly jokes as they weave amongst one another like a choreographed Motown troupe.

Pac Div, “All Gas”

The Blog Era nostalgia tour is sweeping down so hard it raised the L.A. trio of Like, Mibbs, and BeYoung from their slumber. Shaking the rust off and keeping the brand strong with a rumbling Pharrell-meets-Chuck Inglish-type beat from Huss, the trio flexes pinky rings and retro J’s like the calendar froze in time after their departure. Or, maybe real swag never goes out of style.