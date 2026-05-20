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Alex Dwyer's avatar
Alex Dwyer
1d

Rest in Peace Ryan Porter - thank you guys for posting this and honoring his sometimes understated impact on that LA Jazz resurgence - saw him perform so many times with the WCGD members over those years especially, was always such a warm presence and player on stage - seemed so vital and permanent in a way the others in the crew might have been more interchangeable - while I loved The Optimist record, what I’ve been reaching for often with small children is his lesser known children’s album Spangle Lang Lane - which actually came out first and is worth listening to whether you have kids or not. Says something to me for an artist to have his debut be reimagining children’s songs with elevated and original instrumentation and interpretation.

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Justin Garrison's avatar
Justin Garrison
1d

Ahhhhh man, I didn't know. I played The Optimist for my son when he chose trombone in junior high. Rest In Power Ryan.

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