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Alex Dwyer
May 2

Thanks for this Chris - I’ve been into Shabaka across the last few of his projects, it was cool to get insight into who this brother is and how he moves - and I’ve never even heard of Louis Moholo, so another trail to embark on. Especially dug this insight about breathing while playing:

“Not in sync as in I’m breathing on beat one and exhaling on beat three, but in sync on a matter of focusing on the fact that I keep breathing as deeply as possible within it.”

Sync as depth - and out of sink, then, as shallowness - I’d say this holds true outside of musicianship too.

Thanks 🙏

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