Son Raw's Sunday morning mix is brought to you by Wheaties and Power Plant Kush

Sometimes, in my more "lifted" moments I wonder if anyone who reads this site is actually interested in everything we post. Not every single post mind you but the gulf between my selection Douglas Martin music is wide indeed. As much as we endeavor towards some sort of aesthetic (forward thinking, psychedelic, usually urban) our editorial policy is notoriously lax with the only hard rule being "no wack shit."

Swamp81 selectors Loefah and Chunky live by this rule and while their Rinse.FM show usually zeroes in on the rare type of Bass-House that like, this week they've done something a little different: an intimate, four-hour all-vinyl session oldies, classics and various other records that get their heats pumping. The selection is mind-bogglingly diverse and yet somehow all makes sense: Lovers-rock Abba covers, The Harlem Shake, the Theme from Shaft, Boogie-Down Productions, classic Jungle, psych-rock and more all get play and that's just the first hour. The overall effect is a live-and-direct version of the Madlib Medicine show minus the comedy clips and plus the occasional future shock. If your taste actually does span the gamut, you'll find plenty to love here.

Download: Mp3: Loefah and MC Chunky (Swampton) 4 hour vinyl special