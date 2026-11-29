Art by DJ Short

Sometimes I think about the crackers at Jive. While they were rubber-stamping Nick Lachey marketing budgets and keeping Pusha T and Malice mummified in red tape, they must have at the very least seen the headlines, gleaned the growing consensus among critics and fans: These Clipse mixtapes were masterpieces. The first two volumes of the We Got It 4 Cheap series, released in 2004 and 2005, paired the Virginia brothers with Philadelphians Ab-Liva and Sandman and set them loose across a smattering of jacked beats, punctuated here and there by originals from the Neptunes. But that arrangement, and the swiftness of the release schedule, meant a necessary if momentary split from Pharrell and Chad*—a split that isolated the MCs as ruthless minimalists, their wit and menace not so much a clever synthesis as a single chemical element, conflated with more common ones by distracted scientists. By the time the duo finally sued to get out of their four-album contract with the newly reorganized label, the whole ordeal had to be horribly embarrassing for the executives, whose jobs were theoretically to put out music that was good, popular, or both. While the Clipse tapes had not reached the sheer saturation levels—or suggested the same pop potential—as Lil Wayne’s from the same period, they represented about as uncontested a lay-up as you could ever hope to bring to a staff meeting: geniuses who grew up next door to more famous geniuses and just wanted to get the goddamn thing plastic-wrapped already.

This wasn’t the first time a Clipse album had been blocked by label machinations (their planned debut from the late 1990s, Exclusive Audio Footage, had been shelved at Elektra despite the Neptunes’ involvement), nor was it wholly unique in the mid-2000s (the We Got It 4 Cheap tapes ran roughly concurrent with Joe Budden’s Mood Muzik series, the New Jersey rapper’s intermittent dispatched from Jay-Z’s junk drawer). But over the course of the second Iraq War, Hell Hath No Fury—the title had been confirmed since 2003—became the sort of mythical record that could not possibly satisfy everyone who had dreamed about it and scoured Limewire for its flotsam. Even after its acidic lead single, “Mr. Me Too,” was released in the spring of 2006, when the lawsuit was settled and Pusha was free to rap about those crackers who “weren’t playing fair,” it didn’t seem a sure thing that one would ever be able to walk into Sam Goody and see the album on a shelf. The broader Clipse project had become suffused with pessimism; just as their jokes and threats were inextricable from one another, the grim trajectories they traced in their raps seemed mirror images of an inexplicable nosedive through corporate America. At a certain point, it became a fact of life, like gravity or the Pharrell four-count. “This is our story,” Pusha told the Virginian-Pilot in the fall of ‘06. “50 Cent got shot. Kanye West got into an accident. The Clipse went through hell.”