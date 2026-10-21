Art by DJ Short

Long after everyone in the house had gone to sleep, the D.O.C. sat in his front yard, staring up at the stars drooping over Dallas, ruminating on the odyssey that had brought him back home.

This was late 2019, exactly 30 years after the car accident robbed the then-21-year-old rapper of the “golden voice” that he boasted about on his Dr. Dre-produced platinum debut, No One Can Do It Better. Just months after the album’s release, the crash twisted a divine gift into a biblical curse. But that night, after years of false starts and self-destruction, the voice of God paid him a visit.

“You can let go of that pain. You didn’t cause it; I did.” The D.O.C. describes the voice coming both from inside of him and from up above.

“It was all for a purpose,” the voice continued, echoing the scripture that the D.O.C. heard every Sunday as a child. “And you’re about to walk in that purpose.”

On his first album cover, the D.O.C. glowered in an L.A. Kings hat before a Christ the King statu…