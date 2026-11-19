When’s the last time you discovered great music on the radio? Growing up, Hot 97 was critical for a nerdy kid with helicopter parents who wasn’t allowed to buy anything with a Parental Advisory sticker until Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, which I only snagged a few years after the fact at a street fair. Another New York station, 98.7 Kiss FM, introduced me to the soul and R&B that underpinned hip-hop.

One year after Jay’s debut, in 1997, the original Grand Theft Auto was released for MS-DOS and Windows. It came bundled with seven radio stations, plus an additional one for emergency vehicles. Fast-forward to 2013, and GTA V launched with a whopping 17 stations, spanning everything from classic rock and synth-pop to Mexican electro. Grand Theft Auto VI was released today with 23 stations, all available at the flick of a button. A-list stars like Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, and Travis Scott all appear—alongside some significantly more surprising contributors.

But anyone can curate a playlist. The magic of GTA is what happens when the music collides with Rockstar’s funhouse versions of Americana. You’re on your fifth playthrough of San Andreas, deep in Bone County, when K-Rose comes on: Sure, you might not have much use for country music in real life. But suddenly those tunes make perfect sense as CJ leaves the lowriders of Grove Street to glide down an empty road in a beat-up Bobcat with Mt. Chiliad looming above. Or a song becomes so inseparable from a mission that you can’t hear it without picturing the whole level. I’ve never forgotten the irony of hearing Compton rapper MC Eiht deliver one of his signature “G-yeahs!” on the radio, only to encounter Ryder, the character Eiht voices, a few moments later.

So how do you rank the greatest radio songs in Grand Theft Auto history? I’m judging tracks not just by how they sound on their own, but by how much they bring these games to life. A song that scores a chase can etch a neighborhood into your mind. To keep this exercise somewhere south of several million hours of music, I’m focusing on the mainline games from GTA III through GTA V. That means no Vice City Stories or other spinoffs. Along the way, I spoke with some of the musicians and radio personalities who helped make these soundtracks what they are, including deep house pioneer Larry Heard and KDAY DJ Julio G, who hosted Radio Los Santos in San Andreas.

21. Hank Williams, “Hey, Good Lookin’”

K-Rose, GTA: San Andreas

Nothing like rolling through the dusty backroads of San Andreas with Hank Williams’s “Hey, Good Lookin’” by your side. No grand plan, just chasing Bigfoot. Like almost everyone else I’ve spoken with in my years covering GTA, Riette Fallant, the voice of the station’s sassy country host Mary-Beth Maybell, didn’t fully know what she was getting into when she signed up for the job.

In the early 2000s, Fallant was a New York-based musical theater performer when her agent called about an audition for an undisclosed video game. She arrived at Rockstar’s original SoHo headquarters with five or six other actresses, read some funny lines for a country-western DJ and figured they’d probably hire someone with more experience. “Does the name Lazlow [Jones] ring a bell? I’m pretty sure he was there,” she recalled, referring to Rockstar’s longtime writer and producer, and the voice of GTA III’s Chatterbox FM. Fallant had just come off a production of Pump Boys and Dinettes, an ’80s country-rock musical revue, which may have helped her get into character. She took to Maybell’s irreverent sense of humor, which included a particularly morbid quip about killing her six husbands at the end of “Hey, Good Lookin’.” Quite the coda.

Within a few days, Fallant had the part. The recording took just one afternoon, with Rockstar giving her a handful of lines and plenty of room to improvise. “They just let me be me,” she said.

Fallant was already a country fan and counts Juice Newton’s “Queen of Hearts,” another K-Rose staple, among her favorites. But she never expected to become part of one of the biggest games ever made. These days, she’s back in California working as a real estate agent, but still receives messages from fans around the world asking her about Maybell. Surprisingly, she never played the game. The copy Rockstar sent her after the recording session, she said, remains unopened. “I have my inner Mary-Beth,” she said.

20. Run-D.M.C., “Rock Box”

Wildstyle, GTA: Vice City

“Rock Box” was one of the first hip-hop songs I heard as a kid that sounded like rock, and I was immediately hooked. The track’s hard-driving guitar is played by Eddie Martinez, also known for hits like Robert Palmer’s “Simply Irresistible.” The “Rock Box” music video became the first rap video to receive regular rotation on MTV, with Professor Irwin Corey kicking things off with an existential question about the emerging genre: “What is rap music?”

Run-D.M.C. also told you what fashion was friend—black leather jackets, Kangol hats, gold chains, Adidas sneakers—and foe—“Calvin Klein ain’t no friend of mine, don’t want nobody’s name on my behind!” Sound and style together make “Rock Box” a natural fit for Wildstyle, Mr. Magic’s time capsule of early-’80s East Coast hip-hop and electro.

19. Chris Walsh & Dave Beran, “Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix)”

Rise FM, GTA III

“Shake” is the opening track on Rise FM, GTA III’s progressive trance station. Its pulsing beat is tailor-made for Liberty City’s supersonic Banshees and Yakuza Stingers, whether you’re rushing through Staunton Island in “Bling-Bling Scramble” or rescuing Maria from that raided warehouse party in “Chaperone” on Portland. The track captures a different side of the game’s musical identity, one rooted in the club culture that was thriving on both sides of the Atlantic at the turn of the millennium. The British influence is worth noting, given Rockstar’s UK roots, though the Housers themselves famously also had an affinity for American hip-hop. Rise FM’s tracks came courtesy of Generation Records, with Rockstar co-founder Terry Donovan handling the mix.

18. Ty Segall Band, “Diddy Wah Diddy”

Vinewood Boulevard Radio, GTA V

Trevor Philips has a pretty specific musical palate. He likes his rock loud, his country outlaw, and his afternoons in Blaine County punctuated by blowing something to smithereens. Ty Segall’s “Diddy Wah Diddy” would seem right at home in that rotation, even if Vinewood Boulevard Radio is more closely associated with Michael, who nods along in his car whenever you’re tuned in to that station. The song is a ragged cover of Bo Diddley’s 1956 blues-rock original, a joint that has traveled through generations of garage bands, from Captain Beefheart to Segall and his band. By 2012, Segall was one of the leading figures in a California garage-rock revival that also included Thee Oh Sees, FIDLAR and Wavves, several of whom appear on Vinewood Boulevard Radio.

17. Benny Moré, “Maracaibo Oriental”

Radio Espantoso, GTA: Vice City

Vice City, like Miami itself, is nothing without its people. Radio Espantoso isn’t simply there to provide a little tropical color. Its mix of Cuban son, mambo, Latin jazz and funk reflects a city fashioned by generations of immigration from Latin America and the Caribbean. Cuban exiles, in particular, reshaped Miami in the late 1950s, building communities, businesses and institutions that would make the city a major center of Cuban American life. Benny Moré was one of Cuba’s great singers, a master of son and mambo. “Maracaibo Oriental,” recorded in 1958, gives the station a connection to that musical heritage, reaching back nearly three decades before the game takes place.

16. Scientist, “Dance of the Vampires”

K-JAH, GTA III

K-JAH is one of the few stations in Grand Theft Auto history built entirely around one artist. It plays five tracks from Hopeton Brown’s 1981 album, Scientist Rids the World of the Evil Curse of the Vampires. Born in Kingston, the artist better known as Scientist came up under the tutelage of dub pioneer King Tubby, part of a generation of Jamaican engineers who transformed the recording studio into an instrument. Dub grew out of reggae’s instrumental “versions,” with engineers stripping away vocals, emphasizing bass and drums, and using echo, reverb and other studio effects to reshape familiar rhythms. “All of those effects [are] original that I created,” Scientist told me.

His music maps on perfectly to Liberty City, with the Uptown Yardies and their customized Yardie Lobos dominating Staunton Island’s Newport district. “Liberty City, arise!”

But what’s the deal with all the vampires? For Scientist, they represent people who take what belongs to others and claim it as their own. He spoke about the long history of Western labels exploiting talented artists and pocketing money that should go to the musicians. “We’re dealing with a bunch of vampires that just go around harvesting other people’s property and calling it their own,” he told me.

He was speaking in part from experience. Scientist challenged Greensleeves Records, the British reggae and dancehall label that licensed the album for use in GTA III, over its authority to do so. The dispute went to court, where he says he reached a settlement. He was careful to distinguish the label from Rockstar, which he said was not the source of his grievance.

15. Flying Lotus, “Getting There” f/ Niki Randa

FlyLo FM, GTA V

FlyLo FM carries over into GTA Online, which still draws millions of players nearly a decade and a half later. Hosted and mixed by Los Angeles producer Steven Ellison, better known as Flying Lotus, FlyLo is not a conventional radio station. Take “Getting There,” his collaboration with vocalist Niki Randa, a woozy, atmospheric track that feels custom-made for Los Santos. Randa is a recurring collaborator in Elison’s orbit, and Rand’s voice helps give Elison’s music its dreamlike quality. It’s one of several Flying Lotus productions on the station, alongside cuts from his alter ego Captain Murphy and collaborators like Thundercat, Clams Casino and Hudson Mohawke.

Ellison had some guidelines from Rockstar when putting the playlist together, he explained in a 2013 interview with The Grio. They wanted something less straight hip-hop and with fewer down-tempo selections, closer to the feel of his own DJ sets. The result is a snapshot of the Los Angeles beat scene in the early 2010s, where experimental electronic music, hip-hop, footwork and indie rap were all feeding one another.

14. Compton’s Most Wanted, “Hood Took Me Under”

Radio Los Santos, GTA: San Andreas

MC Eiht, the distinctive voice behind turncoat Ryder, brought a certain kind of menace to San Andreas. His missions involve nocturnal hijinks (“Home Invasion,” a late-night raid on the home of a Confederate-flag-hanging Vietnam vet named Fuhrberger) and outright conspiracy (“Robbing Uncle Sam,” where you take things a step further by infiltrating a National Guard depot just outside the hood). Meanwhile, “Hood Took Me Under,” the seminal track by Compton’s Most Wanted, the group Eiht fronted, chronicles life in neighborhoods where it can feel like the whole world is conspiring against you. Built around a soulful sample of Isaac Hayes’ version of “Walk On By,” it’s the kind of track that makes Eiht’s early-’90s West Coast gangsta rap sound like it could score a Dead Presidents trilogy. DJ Slip helped shape that sound across CMW’s catalog, working alongside producers like DJ Mike T and The Unknown DJ.

By GTA V, that same era of gangsta rap and G-funk found a home on the nostalgic West Coast Classics. CMW’s “Late Nite Hype” shares the airwaves with DJ Quik’s “Dollaz + Sense,” one of the most vicious diss tracks of the ’90s, aimed squarely at Eiht. The two Compton rappers had a long-running feud, but buried the hatchet in the late ’90s. And now in GTA, we get to hear both sides of that history on these stations.