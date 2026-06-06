Fenix Flexin, “RUBBERZ”

In a pure and most inspired “Stop Making Sense” turn, Shoreline Mafia’s monotoner has just dropped the new-wave banger that he’s been teasing throughout the past week. “RUBBERZ” is Ian McCulloch writhing in an Awful Lot full-zip. It’s a shimmering gateway to 1986 Manchester, where the only way out is through and the Dead Queen needs a CashApp blessing before we dip. Purps On The Beat lays out an elastic gossamer. Pockets get thicker; watches move thicker. How did this come into existence?! Maybe it’s a bid for the GTA IV soundtrack, or a Palm Desert molly trip gone askew, or a layered misdirect, or the wildest career pivot since ordained Ma$e. No matter what it is, we defy our readership to not belt “but I caaan’t sleep through the night” this weekend.

Wiki, “Right Away”

Is this the once and former Ratking? No, this is Patrick. The underrated Puerto Rican-Irish rapper and minor Marty Supreme character returns with his first solo album in seven years. On this second single, he goes through the motions as Patrick Morales—indifferent heartthrob, joke-cracking weedhead, bad cook and Upper West Side hibernator. “Right Away” bounces with Laron’s fluttering soul chops. Wiki wakes up in a good mood and proceeds to try on all of his jackets. He flows with particular drift that feels unmoored but thoughtful. He gets himself outside by the end of the video, yet still curls beneath the bridge’s shadows. Old habits die hard. Ancient History comes out June 12 via Wikiset Enterprise.

French Montana, Max B & Remy Ma, “Ever Since U Left Me (Big Bronx Remix)”

Just a few blocks up north, Harlem dream-weaver Max B joins Bronx boogeyers French Montana and Remy Ma for a Knicks-inspired touch up of the new Coke Boys anthem. This boosted flip of KC and the Sunshine Band (which somehow took three producers to make?) is tailored for New York City summer. That gives the remix some added purpose—the original dropped in January. Biggavelli with the custom 140 jersey recalls Red Holzman’s 613 banner in the Madison Square Garden rafters. He’s the undeniable star of this three-verse motion, crooning and crackling into his upper register. Remy marks the city’s first Finals appearance in 27 years by going orange with the black tips. French grins as he says “a friend to all is a friend to none,” which will invariably make its way into Josh Hart’s Instagram caption. Somewhere, James Dolan’s surveillance apparatus automatically scrapes a Coke Wave zip file.

Navy Blue, “Commencement”

Sidetalk NYC is its own mania, but ArsenalFanTV has brought the fan-on-the-street depravity since Chris Copeland played starter’s minutes. The Gunners’ first EPL title in more than two decades just ushered paraders all across North London, and Navy Blue was there to set the scene accordingly. Except … not really, because “Commencement” is contemplative and skeletal. “Reflect and let the curve bend resemble an arc / protect my only sense of brevity as I embark.” Damn, who knew Declan Rice had a pen game? The backdrop comes from Jason Wool, with nary a single drum kick in place. It’s symphonic and golden brown and kind of unsettling. Catch us between the joyous children and the slobbering drunk lads, contemplating supreme acts of will innit? Sir Render is out now on Freedom Sounds.

Paul Wall, “Elbow Room”

While the imitation Iceman sips cologne spritzers and sends consolatory chocolates to Chet Holmgren, the ever-true Iceman pulls up in a glorious candy paint armada. Paul Wall’s rejuvenated run has been a lot of fun to bop along with. He stole the show on That Mexican OT’s breakout in 2023. Last year’s Tonite Show mixtape with DJ.Fresh was an understated gem with multiple heat checks. And here’s the swang smash “Elbow Room,” the 18th and final track off his new Fortune & Glory drop. Our protagonist describes himself as an “avid lane-switcher.” He “lifts the trunk and drops the pump in synchronicity.” Late-career Paul Wall describes driving cars with the same color and enthusiasm as prime Ghostface described selling hard-tops.

J Mann & $crewedUpBaby, “Party All the Time / Can We Talk”

Elsewhere in Texas, Abilene’s J Mann flips Eddie Murphy and Rick James (still hilarious!) into a neon frame-rattler. The featured $crewedUpBaby really sets the tone with leadoff brusqueness. He gives the parking lot of Mi Gente Nightclub a makeshift stadium feel, even if the raps themselves are unremarkable. Credit is due to beatmaker BrickBoyChop, who gives this thing weight from its loaded bassline and well-placed siren squawks. J Mann eventually leaves the function to hit a board game café with his boo, which is sweet until we realize how many Uno cards they’re both holding. These two have half the deck in their hands! Did they add a Draw 10 card to the expansion pack?! Party all the time, indeed.

Da$H, “Seen Different”

This week closes out with a quick tribute to Da$H, whose name is circulating after he was spotted among a line of fiends in this recent Paterson, N.J. music video. No disrespect to Harrd Luck and Oskama Esteban, who volley around Usher’s “U Remind Me” to celebrate their hustles. But we’re only here to check up on an underground force that gave us meaningful work throughout the 2010s. At his best, Da$H is a cunning and sardonic artist that swims backstrokes through the unlit muck. His self-released V.I.C.E.S. is a hallmark. He’s outperformed the likes of Vince Staples and Earl Sweatshirt. The breakthrough song for both Playboi Carti and Maxo Kream is really just a Da$H freeform. The man still has it, as evidenced by his 2024 output. We’re not going to speculate on his health or life circumstances; sometimes it’s just time to flick a cigarette and start shadowboxing the sunlight. But we will use this space to salute one of the culture’s great, strange cartographers. His music means a lot to a lot of people. Maybe more than he knows. Maybe not.

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