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artemis's avatar
artemis
2d

how does the "still love me" review not mention what i think is clearly them interpolating (right word?) "21 questions"??

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Kaptain Krunk's avatar
Kaptain Krunk
1d

Damn, imagine being so cornball you thought that AI video was good.

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