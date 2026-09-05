Lefty Gunplay, “Just Another Day”

Against all odds, the crazy-eyed, tattoo-laden ex-con known as Lefty Gunplay continues to high-jump the admittedly low bar the rap community has set for him. This is partially due to his antics in and outside the studio, the type of trained unpredictability one learns after spending long portions of life in institutions where violence lurks behind every corner, where you’re packed like sardines into confinement with your mortal enemies known and unknown. Lefty’s rise to something like super-stardom became fast-tracked after his inclusion on the Grammy-winning, Super Bowl-approved hit, “TV OFF,” with Kendrick Lamar tapping him for the track’s ending salvo, where Lefty manages to describe his whole thing in four magnificent words, repeated for emphasis: “Crazy, scary, spooky, hilarious.”

Since his inclusion on gnx, Lefty has had his fair share of run-ins with the law, most recently last week, when he was arrested for fourth-degree assault in Springfield, Missouri. (He was released within a day). On a more positive note, Lefty released an exceptional debut album executive produced by Jason Martin, formerly known as the rapper Problem, who clearly sees something special in Lefty. And it’s easy to see why, with songs like “Just Another Day,” which shows Lefty rapping in a way that makes me wonder if he attended some become a rapper in four months class. In reality, Lefty allegedly went to rehab and is sober and focused, making music with the same autobiographical swing of early YG. The way he leaves the beat ride for the chorus shows an artist and producer who are patient and understand the power Lefty’s voice has.

OTM x BigSad1900, “You Should Know”

It’s so nice to see harmony among my personal favorite rappers in L.A. Both OTM and Big Sad have been featured in numerous Rap-Ups of mine, and I never exactly imagined them collabing. Frankly, it was hard to imagine how far OTM could go in the wake of Drakeo’s death. And it’s both a testament to Drakeo and to OTM’s pure skills as rappers and showmen that make them the biggest group out of the city easily since Blue Bucks Clan, who could never quite eke out a classic. Big Sad sounds right at home on production that’s slightly different than what he’s used to, a slippery beat more indebted to Drakeo’s nervous music than the more simple, piano-driven beats Big Sad is partial to.

Sauce Walka x Adrien Broner, “Been Crashing”

First off: Sauce Walka is crazy as shit. Every other day I’m seeing some video on Instagram where he’s trying to fight a valet attendant. Or he’s newly shot, recording himself sipping lean in his hospital bed, smiling and assuring fans he’s alright while his dead signee lay elsewhere in the hospital. What can I say, I just like the guy!

Not to mention, he’s an incredibly skilled rapper, with a hit-or-miss choice in beats. He’s a helluva feature artist; I hope he charges a nag for those. On “Been Crashing,” he goes back-and-forth with “The Problem” Adrian Broner, a professional boxer and now rapper. The song is better than it needs to be. The beat reminds me of “Canal Street” by A$AP Rocky, and Sauce Walka just sounds so good on it. I wish he would have kept this one for himself.

Headie One x Digga, “HOW DARE THEY”

“How Dare They” is more elegant UK drill from Headie One and Digga, who spend the music video surrounded by luxury cars. Both rappers are great at finding the little pockets in guitar-strummed production that features such prominent drums you hardly notice anything but the hi-hats during the chorus. I ended up having this song stuck in my head more than I thought I would, walking around saying t myself: “how dare they think they can chat about me?”

RMC MIKE & ATM ALEE & GRINDHARD E, “Dangerous”

I don’t know when, if ever, I’ll get tired of RMC Mike and GrindHard E’s absurdist humor and Flint tombstone beat music, but I don’t think it’ll be anytime soon. They both complement each other well; we’re just missing a key ingredient by the name of Rio Da Yung OG. Although his presence isn’t really missed on this one. The gruff voice of Mike mixed with the monotone of GrindHard E makes for a decent pairing, and the beat is fast enough to keep them rattling off one-liners too quickly to catch them all on the first listen.