Art by DJ Short

Future’s latest album, The Real Me, is bizarre: almost entirely forgettable on the front half, almost always fascinating on the back. When it came out, a friend observed that there really isn’t such a thing as a bad Future song—the voice is too singular for anything to be truly without value. And still, this someone who’s been remarkably prolific for a decade and a half and can easily lapse into autopilot; no matter how much we all might wish it so, it can’t be 2015 forever.

But even in this late-middle period, there has been extraordinary music. Assembled below is a list of the ten best songs Future has released over the past ten years, stretching back to Future and Hndrxx, which he released one week apart in early 2017. As with his early masterpieces, this collection reveals a writer of uncommon depth and rhythmic intuition, and a vocalist who remains inimitable, no matter how many people try.