Art via Evan Solano

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Leimert Park legend All City Jimmy (FKA Nocando) joins Jeff Weiss & Free for a Shots Fired reunion. They get into deep & hilarious conversations about quitting sex, hating phones, semen retention, polyamory, lovebombing, and whether or not Drake is a fuckboi. He also talks about the relationship between the Bay & LA’s music, his history with Project Blowed & battle rap, the genius of Drakeo & Greedo, and more. As one of LA’s greatest freestylers, he also reveals his thoughts on the Kendrick vs. Drake battle.

Check out All City Jimmy’s new album LVRSNH8RS.

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

Sponsored by Gold-Diggers

Get Jeff Weiss' book Waiting for Britney Spears, out now and available here