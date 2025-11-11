Art via Evan Solano

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Banditdamack, one of Jeff's favorite rappers in Southern California & one of the best writers of his generation, sits down at Gold Diggers to share his unpopular truths about music, fashion, skateboarding and life.

Watch to find out why the cops got called on him & Jeff the last time they sat down for an interview, stay for Banditdamack's honest reflections on music as therapy, storytelling and rhyme structure, rap's influence & responsibility, how AI is impacting art & much more.

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

Sponsored by Gold-Diggers

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