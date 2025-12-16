Art via Evan Solano

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Baron Davis shares his unique story, from growing up in South Central amidst the G-Funk heyday & LA Riots, to joining the NBA, working on films, being on Dancing With The Stars and becoming a rare rapper-athlete who makes music outside of the mainstream with a refined & specific vision. He touches on how his experiences in New Orleans, the Bay Area and New York City impacted his life and musical influences, including several incredible Lil Wayne anecdotes.

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

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