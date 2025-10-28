Graphic via Evan Solano

Show your love of the game by subscribing to Passion of the Weiss on Patreon so that we can keep churning out interviews with legendary producers, feature the best emerging rap talent in the game, and gift you the only worthwhile playlists left in this streaming hellscape.

Blu is the latest guest to join Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Gold Diggers in LA for an episode of The Truth Hurts. He dives into a bunch of LA lore and history, speaking on nearly getting signed to Suge Knight, meeting artists like Exile, Aloe Blacc, Miguel and others.

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

Sponsored by Gold-Diggers

Get Jeff Weiss' book Waiting for Britney Spears, out now and available here