Graphic via Evan Solano

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The Wu-Tang Clan's Cappadonna joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free at Gold Diggers in LA to talk about witnessing Wu-Tang's early success while incarcerated, his nerves during the "C.R.E.A.M." music video shoot, getting his first publishing deal, learning the music industry from RZA and others, and Drake namedropping him on "Tuscan Leather."

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

Sponsored by Gold-Diggers

Get Jeff Weiss' book Waiting for Britney Spears, out now and available here