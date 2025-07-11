Graphic via POW

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Cuco joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA to discuss growing up in Hawthorne, CA like other musical legends Tyler the Creator and The Beach Boys, where skating, hardcore, Latin, psychedelic & DIY music shaped his unique sound. He tells stories about blowing up through a viral song on Twitter, his wild first acid trip in high school listening to Tame Impala, and bad experiences with THC. He also talks about his favorite conspiracy theories, his musical influences, and dream cars. Like Jeff, Cuco is a proud hater. The Truth Hurts.

00:00 Intro 1:00 Growing up in Hawthorne 4:30 Skating 10:44 Upbringing 11:05 Social Media 12:58 Comedy 15:30 Blowing up at age 17 16:30 His sound 22:00 Conspiracies 25:48 Drugs 36:52 Marching Band 38:52 Bad Trips 44:37 Evolution of sound 46:56 Soul Music 53:00 Mexican music 55:00 Authenticity in music 57:13 Influences growing up 1:00:40 Unpopular Truth 1:01:52 Dream Cars 1:12:20 Touring 1:14:55 What He’s Most Proud Of 1:16:35 Pop music

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

Sponsored by Pro Club

Get Jeff Weiss' book Waiting for Britney Spears, out now and available here