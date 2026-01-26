Art via Evan Solano

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Flyana Boss sit down for a wide-ranging conversation about ageism in rap, Teezo Touchdown & Tyler, the Creator, Missy Elliott defending them on Twitter for their viral "running" marketing campaign, building a career without industry permission, their futuristic aesthetic, the importance of whimsy, cats, the Grateful Dead, and much more.

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

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