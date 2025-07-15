Graphic via POW

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G Perico joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA to discuss growing up in LA, the difference in gang activity in the '90s vs. now, music vs. hustling, advice he got from A$AP Yams and Nipsey Hussle, gambling with his life, his favorite LA albums, Birria Mac & Cheese, and much more.

00:00 Intro 1:24 Birria Mac & Cheese 7:34 Favorite Taco Shop 9:44 Where his name came from 10:15 Commas with DJ Drama 11:34 Writing process 12:44 Recording with Nipsey Hussle 17:44 Evolution of G Perico 19:53 G Shit era 22:13 Bussin’ 23:23 G before the rapping 25:15 Music around the house 28:15 Upbringing 30:30 Violence in the ‘90s 32:00 Gang activity then vs. now 34:40 Music vs. Hustling 36:00 Starting rapping 38:00 Advice from A$AP Yams 39:16 Early rap heroes 42:15 Navigating the industry early on 45:19 Thinking he’d be dead by 20 47:06 Gambling with his life 49:12 This is a blue t-shirt 51:21 Entrepreneurial sense 54:18 Writing movie scripts 55:19 Unpopular Truth 57:31 5 Favorite LA Albums 58:29 Who He’s Listening To Now 59:20 Unexpected Artist He Likes 58:46 What Celebrity has the best hair? 59:25 Describe His Music In One Word 59:30 Dream Collab 59:33 Favorite Sample 1:01:28 Book, Movie & Album Recommendations 1:02:10 Favorite Spanish Word 1:02:15 Favorite Freeway 1:02:20 Most LA Thing About Him 1:02:53 Advice for the next generation 1:04:11 Money & Music 1:05:40 Signing to Roc Nation 1:12:20 Music vs. Business

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

Sponsored by Pro Club

Get Jeff Weiss' book Waiting for Britney Spears, out now and available here