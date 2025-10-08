Graphic via Evan Solano

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Heembeezy sits down with Jeff Weiss & Free at Pro Club in LA to reflect on his journey from Hawthorne & the Inland Empire to music stardom. He opens up about the joys and challenges of fatherhood, his time behind bars, and how bad legal advice almost derailed his career. He also speaks on his viral hits "Face No Book" and "Floccer," how he navigates online controversy, and how he balances his newfound fame.

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

Sponsored by Gold-Diggers

Get Jeff Weiss' book Waiting for Britney Spears, out now and available here