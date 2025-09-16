Graphic via Evan Solano

Show your love of the game by subscribing to Passion of the Weiss on Patreon so that we can keep churning out interviews with legendary producers, feature the best emerging rap talent in the game, and gift you the only worthwhile playlists left in this streaming hellscape.

Jay Worthy joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free at Pro Club in LA to talk about working with George Clinton, keeping the funk alive, meeting Kendrick Lamar and performing at the Pop Out, what makes Compton's music so special, and much more.

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

Sponsored by Pro Club

Get Jeff Weiss' book Waiting for Britney Spears, out now and available here