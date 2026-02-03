Art via Evan Solano

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LaRussell joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free at Gold Diggers in LA to talk about meeting Jay-Z, Kyrie buying his album, his Super Bowl performance, and why his goal is to give away $1 Million. He breaks down how Vallejo's communal culture and the Bay Area's independent hustle shaped his mindset, helped him build confidence and take a bet on himself. And he has plenty of complimentary thoughts about The Algorithm.

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

Sponsored by Gold-Diggers

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