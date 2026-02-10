Art via Evan Solano

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Maxo joins Jeff Weiss & Free at Gold Diggers in LA to talk about how he feels like an anomaly in an industry that doesn’t fit his wide-ranging artistic sensibilities. The Pomona-raised rapper opens up about life in the Inland Empire & LA, creative frustrations with industry gatekeepers, ayahuasca, LA’s jazz history, his friendship with Alchemist and more. He drops plenty of unpopular truths about Linkin Park, Bjork, the NWA movie, NBA Youngboy and Kid Cudi.

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

Sponsored by Gold-Diggers

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