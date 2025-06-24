Graphic via POW

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Nino Paid joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA to discuss how growing up in Landover, MD shaped his sound. His songs like “Pain & Possibilities,” “Money Problems,” and “Joey Story” are known for being raw and emotional, and Nino Paid opens up in this interview about his foster care experience, his love life, fatherhood and more. He also shares a shocking unpopular truth about BBLs.

00:29 Growing Up in Landover 4:00 Family environment 5:20 Advice from his father 6:00 First performance in 3rd grade 6:50 Foster care experience 9:20 Honesty in music 12:30 Pain & Possibilities 16:30 Money Problems 18:50 Fame and success 20:17 DMV Music 22:05 Eminem 23:29 Play this at my funeral 23:51 Joey Story 24:04 Latin music 24:29 Unpopular Truth 25:34 BBLs 30:40 Love life 32:10 Atlanta 32:35 Writing while locked up 33:30 Cap, Ronny & Webby 35:18 Baltimore 36:10 Signing to a label 36:50 Goals for the future 37:45 What he wants people to take from his music

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

Sponsored by Pro Club

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