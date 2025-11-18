Art via Evan Solano

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OT The Real sits down with Jeff Weiss & Free at Gold Diggers in LA to share his story. He grew up in Massachusetts and moved to Philadelphia: a city that will “eat you alive” if you don’t respect it. He’s been in and out of jail, where he learned life lessons and honed his freestyle and writing skills. He talks about working with Benny the Butcher, filming in Kensington before Skrilla made it popular, sampling Billie Eilish, being a white rapper, and much more.

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

Sponsored by Gold-Diggers

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