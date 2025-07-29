Graphic via POW

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This week on The Truth Hurts, Jeff & Free are joined by the Sultan of Slaps himself: P-Lo. He tells us why he thinks podcasts have ruined humanity. Everybody's just looking for an exploitative sound bite to proliferate via algorithms. But P-Lo still ends up dropping unpopular truth after unpopular truth about the Bay and beyond. There's substance behind his hot takes.

Also: plenty of stories about working with legends like E-40, Too $hort, Dr. Dre, what it was like when HBK and Iamsu! blew up, convincing Swaggy P to come to the Warriors, and why you should always live your life like Lil B is watching.

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

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