Art via Evan Solano

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RXKNephew doesn't believe in dinosaurs. He has a lot of thoughts about cats, fatherhood, and John Fetterman. In this episode of The Truth Hurts, RXKNephew sits down with Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free at Gold Diggers in LA for a wide-ranging conversation that covers his life, career, and unpopular truths.

Shout out to Gold Diggers for hosting the show!

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

Sponsored by Gold-Diggers

Get Jeff Weiss' book Waiting for Britney Spears, out now and available here