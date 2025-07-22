Graphic via POW

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Skrilla joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA. Skrilla is the self-proclaimed face of Zombieland, cultivating hits from the depths of the underworld and unleashing them to galvanize Philly's next generation. His eccentric personality, Mexican heritage, and affiliation with the religion Santeria make him a compelling character with a unique perspective that cuts through in his songs. He got started listening to Meek Mill and Lil Wayne and searching for Tyler, the Creator Type Beats, but Skrilla doesn't sound like any of those artists and no one else could possibly sound like him.

He also tells the story of how he was selling drugs while breaking high school cross-country records, which is pretty impressive.

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

Sponsored by Pro Club

Get Jeff Weiss' book Waiting for Britney Spears, out now and available here