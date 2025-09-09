Graphic via Evan Solano

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Tommy Gunz joins Jeff Weiss and Free at Pro Club in LA for three Modelos to talk about his life, music, and newfound success. Tommy talks like he raps, and gives unfiltered insights into what it was like growing up in Tulare and Pixley, surviving juvie & jail, having a kid as a teenager and moving to LA as his new music career takes off.

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

Sponsored by Pro Club

Get Jeff Weiss' book Waiting for Britney Spears, out now and available here